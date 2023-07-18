BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
Sindh Assembly: Minister urges bandits not to harm his community

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: A minister belonging to minority community during the Sindh Assembly session on Monday appealed to the bandits not to harm his community in the province, fearing that such actions will tarnish Pakistan’s reputation globally.

MQM’s Mangla Sharma on a call attention said that the outlaws had fired a rocket at a temple, which panicked everyone.

In reply, Gayanchand Essrani Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister told the house that bandits had threatened to target the Hindu temples, requesting them to spare the religious minority from violence.

Bandits also belong to Pakistan, he said, fearing that harming the Hindu community will defame the country in the world. “If Hindus are harmed it will tarnish Pakistan’s image worldwide,” he added.

He said that the Hindu community is living in Sindh for one thousand years, which received support, protection and respect from its Muslims brethren.

“Our life and death is with Pakistan,” Gayanchand said and hoped that the Muslims will safeguard Hindu community from all threats.

MQM’s Nadeem Siddiqui also showed concerns during his call attention notice about the deteriorating law order in Hyderabad, saying that not a single street or locality is safe from criminals.

He said that the police is indifferent to the public miseries and denies registering FIRs, alleging that the law enforcers rather harass the complainants.

Police pays no attention to the growing robberies, he said, asking the government to step up a clampdown on the freely moving outlaws.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh Information Minister shrugged off the opposition’s concerns on soaring street crimes, saying that it is a global phenomenon and not confined to any state or city.

He instead showered praises on police department and its officers for controlling crimes. He said that police addresses the public complaints and takes action accordingly.

MQM’s parliamentary leader Rana Ansar raised the issue of soaring inflation, electricity bills and load shedding in her call attention notice. Sharjeel Memon agreed that the K-Electric has agonised the public in Karachi.

He said that the federal departments have failed to provide relief to the nation, saying that the power supplying company should take action against those consumers found with illegal use of electricity and refrain from a collective punishment.

The assembly also passed the Stamp (Sindh Amendment) Bill and the Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare (Amendment) Bill into law unanimously. The house now will meet on Tuesday morning at 11 am.

