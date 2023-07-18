Cotton rates: Caretaker Punjab CM says govt to protect rights of growers

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that under no circumstances farmers should sell cotton less than Rs 8,500 per maund.

The Punjab government will protect the rights of cotton farmers and Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sahiwal commissioners have been directed to ensure the sale of cotton at the fixed support price.

The cotton farmers will be compensated for their labour and the Punjab government is taking all necessary steps in this regard, he said. He added that the cotton crop is the guarantee of the prosperity of the farmer and the development of the country.

Steps are taken at all levels to ensure the price of cotton to the farmers at Rs 8,500 per maund and field teams of the agriculture department have also been mobilized in this regard, he concluded.

Moreover, the CM conducted a thorough inspection of various departments at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), which included the emergency ward, CT scan, X-ray room, and fluoroscopy.

During the visit, he interacted with patients and their attendants to garner feedback on the medical facilities, with a particular focus on angiography, angioplasty, and overall cleanliness standards. The patients and their attendants expressed their contentment with the provided amenities and commended the attentiveness of the doctors and paramedics, as well as the availability of medicines at the hospital.

Recognising the significance of accessible healthcare, the chief minister ordered the opening of the ICU ward to the general public and expressed his satisfaction with the high quality of healthcare services offered at the institution.

He further emphasised that the hospital serves as a valuable healthcare facility for heart patients and expressed his appreciation for the dedication demonstrated by the doctors and paramedics.

In order to ensure the smooth functioning of the hospital, the CM instructed the health secretary to guarantee the availability of necessary funds and other essential requirements.

The CM also took to Twitter, to express his profound admiration for the exceptional standard of treatment facilities he witnessed during his visit to the RIC. Despite the overwhelming patient load, there was not a single complaint regarding the treatment received during his visit.

