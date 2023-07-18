‘Lahore police arrest significant number of criminals’

LAHORE: The Lahore police have successfully apprehended a significant number of individuals involved in various criminal activities.

According to Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, a total of 10,408 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 22,811 court offenders, and 10,371 habitual criminals have been arrested this year.

Providing a breakdown of the arrests, Kamyana stated that within the Cantt Division, 2,310 POs, 3,964 court offenders, and 2,427 habitual criminals were taken into custody. Similarly, in the Civil Lines Division, 1,016 POs, 2,021 court offenders, and 1,104 habitual criminals were apprehended. In the City Division, 2,100 POs, 5,350 individuals with judicial warrants, and 2,514 habitual criminals were detained by the police.

Furthermore, Kamyana reported that in the Iqbal Town Division, 1,244 POs, 3,031 court offenders and 1,461 habitual criminals were apprehended. Similarly, in the Saddar Division, 1,878 proclaimed offenders, 3,740 court offenders and 1,588 habitual criminals were captured by the police. In the Model Town Division, a total of 1,860 proclaimed offenders, 4,705 court absconders and 1,277 habitual criminals were arrested, he added.

Additionally, the CIA police apprehended 442 proclaimed offenders, 168 individuals with outstanding court warrants and 199 habitual criminals. He further said that the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) also contributed to the departmental efforts, arresting 115 proclaimed offenders, 397 individuals with judicial warrants, and 225 habitual criminals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023