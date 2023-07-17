BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
Life & Style

Malala Yousafzai, Daniel Craig, Priyanka Chopra spotted at Wimbledon

Published 17 Jul, 2023

Wimbledon 2023 ended on Sunday with Carlos Alcaraz beating reigning champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller, an event that drew celebrities across the entire two weeks.

Among those who attended the men’s final and the course of the tournament included Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and more.

On Sunday, 36-year-old Djokovic fell to Alcaraz, 16 years his junior, as he completed a remarkable 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory to become the youngest winner since Boris Becker in 1986 and only the third Spanish man to win the title after Manuel Santana and Rafa Nadal.

The women’s draw on Saturday too saw a brand new winner crowned with Marketa Vondrousova becoming the first unseeded female player to win the singles title.

Wimbledon 2023: new era, but the same charm?

Here is a roundup of a few of the celebrities that were caught taking in the tennis at the tournament this year.

Malala Yousafzai

Photo: Instagram @malala
Photo: Instagram @malala

Education activist and producer Malala Yousafzai attended the tournament as a guest of British Vogue for an afternoon at the match. She was dressed in a Shalwar Kameez designed by American couturier Ralph Lauren, also the official Wimbledon designer.

@wimbledon is one of the things I love most about living in the UK and it’s such an honour to be invited to watch in style. I’m so grateful to work with @denagia and @ralphlauren again. You always make me feel impeccable,” she wrote on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas

Photo: Instagram @nickjonas
Photo: Instagram @nickjonas

The Bollywood star and her singer husband were spotted taking in the women’s finals on Saturday at the Royal Box.

“Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam,” wrote Nick Jonas on Instagram.

Brad Pitt

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was spotted attending the tournament at the men’s final match on Sunday. He is in England currently filming a Formula One film for Apple TV+.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

The James Bond star and his wife were spotted in the Royal Box at the men’s final on Sunday.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Photo: Instagram @sonamkapoor
Photo: Instagram @sonamkapoor

The London-based Bollywood star attended the men’s final along with her husband and some friends.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

The royals were spotted in the Royal Box on Sunday, along with their two young children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who looked equally enthralled with the tennis.

Andy Murray

British veteran player Andy Murray was also spotted taking in the men’s final between Djokovic and Alcaraz. Murray was beaten at the tournament by Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

Andrew Garfield, Ariana Grande and Tom Hiddleston

The ‘Spiderman’ star was spotted seated next to singer Ariana Grande and right above actor Tom Hiddleston at the men’s final on Sunday. Among other stars present were also Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba and actors Hugh Jackman and Emma Watson.

‘Wolverine’ star Hugh Jackman and his wife seated in player Novak Djokovic’s box, next to Elena. Photo: Tennis.com
‘Wolverine’ star Hugh Jackman and his wife seated in player Novak Djokovic’s box, next to Elena. Photo: Tennis.com

King Felipe VI of Spain

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Spain’s King Felipe was also present on Centre Court on Sunday to watch Spanish player Alcaraz win the tournament.

Rizwan Jul 17, 2023
The majority of Pakistanis, both men and women, are annoyed when this poor excuse for girls' education and rights Malala appears on the news.
