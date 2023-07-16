BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan finance minister: ‘No discussion’ of exchange rates at G7

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2023 03:04pm

TOKYO: There was “no discussion” about exchange rates at a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank chiefs, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Sunday, according to Kyodo News.

Suzuki was speaking after a meeting in India of the G7 - the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.

The yen weakened as far as 145 per dollar at the end of last month, the level that last fall spurred the finance ministry to intervene in the market to support the currency.

However the yen has rebounded strongly this month to around 138 per dollar.

weak yen can bolster Japanese exporters’ profits but it boosts the price of energy and other imports in yen for businesses and consumers.

Speaking at a press conference, Suzuki also confirmed Japan’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine, Kyodo reported.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said there was a view that “there is strong uncertainty in the global economy,” the Japanese news agency reported.

Japan Finance Minister Suzuki: arranging G7 meet on sidelines of G20

Ueda has cited uncertainty about the global economy as a reason for keeping ultra-easy monetary policy in place in Japan, even as inflation runs above the central bank’s target.

The BOJ’s easy monetary policy has been a key driver of the yen’s weakness, as it contrasts with tightening in the United States, Europe and most other developed economies.

Bank of Japan Germany Group of Seven Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki Kazuo Ueda

Comments

1000 characters

Japan finance minister: ‘No discussion’ of exchange rates at G7

5 killed, 13 injured as tourist bus plunges into ravine in Diamer

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

De Silva, Mathews help Sri Lanka fight back in Galle Test

‘Hot and dangerous weekend’: US bakes under relentless heat dome

Yellen says Ukraine aid best boost for global economy

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Read more stories