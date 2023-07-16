ISLAMABAD: Minister of Commerce has issued a clarification in response to a news item carried by Business Recorder on July 15, 2023 claiming that Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar blocked the final approval of the Pakistan Land Port Authority (PLPA). This is misleading and inaccurate.

“In fact, Minister Naveed Qamar made efforts to ensure that establishment of PLPA, an initiative of Ministry of Commerce approved by the Caninet in 2012-15 Strategic Trade Policy Framework, is expedited. Improvements in the business processes at the Border Crossing Points (BCPs), where there are a number of government agencies present and function as per their mandate, is fundamental to facilitate and improve Pakistan’s regional connectivity, a function which is mandated to the Ministry of Commerce, according to the Rules of Business and also as per best international practices.

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

“In the last Steering Committee Meeting held after the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, alluded to in the mentioned story, it was agreed that the Ministry of Commerce would spearhead the process of the enactment of PALPA’s Law, being the custodian of the Authority.

“Furthermore, a final meeting of the concerned Ministries including Ministries of Interior, Communication, Planning & Development, Commerce and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), to approve the draft Act of the Authority before its placed before CCLC, is scheduled to take place this week .

“Moreover, when the reporter contacted for comments, the Commerce Minister rightfully stated that he could not disclose the proceedings of a Cabinet meeting, as he is bound by oath not to do so.

“He advised the publication to use alternative sources for their story.”

