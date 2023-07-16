BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Clarification

Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Commerce has issued a clarification in response to a news item carried by Business Recorder on July 15, 2023 claiming that Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar blocked the final approval of the Pakistan Land Port Authority (PLPA). This is misleading and inaccurate.

“In fact, Minister Naveed Qamar made efforts to ensure that establishment of PLPA, an initiative of Ministry of Commerce approved by the Caninet in 2012-15 Strategic Trade Policy Framework, is expedited. Improvements in the business processes at the Border Crossing Points (BCPs), where there are a number of government agencies present and function as per their mandate, is fundamental to facilitate and improve Pakistan’s regional connectivity, a function which is mandated to the Ministry of Commerce, according to the Rules of Business and also as per best international practices.

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

“In the last Steering Committee Meeting held after the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, alluded to in the mentioned story, it was agreed that the Ministry of Commerce would spearhead the process of the enactment of PALPA’s Law, being the custodian of the Authority.

“Furthermore, a final meeting of the concerned Ministries including Ministries of Interior, Communication, Planning & Development, Commerce and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), to approve the draft Act of the Authority before its placed before CCLC, is scheduled to take place this week .

“Moreover, when the reporter contacted for comments, the Commerce Minister rightfully stated that he could not disclose the proceedings of a Cabinet meeting, as he is bound by oath not to do so.

“He advised the publication to use alternative sources for their story.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Naveed Qamar Border Crossing Points Commerce Minister Pakistan Land Port Authority PLPA

Comments

1000 characters

Clarification

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Bilawal lays foundation of Dhabeji SEZ project

Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

Extracting cell phone data without person’s consent declared illegal

Read more stories