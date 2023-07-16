Pipe manufacturing company: a significant milestone

SUKKUR: IIL Pakistan, the country’s leading pipe manufacturing company, marked a significant milestone today with the inauguration of its first Vessel & Transmission products distributor in Sukkur namely Rehman Manufacturer and Trader.

The momentous event was attended by esteemed guests, including Abdul Shakoor Sheikh and Abdul Latif Sheikh from Rehman Manufacturer and Traders, along with representatives from IIL: Samar Abbas (Chief Marketing Sales Officer), Usman Ali (National Sales Manager), Zahid Abbas (Regional Sales Manager), and Waqas Ahmed (Product Marketing Lead).

The inauguration ceremony drew a distinguished audience comprising local retailers, who gathered to witness the latest development in the region’s pipe industry. IIL Pakistan took this opportunity to showcase its diverse range of high-quality products and outline the strategic significance of establishing a distribution network in Sukkur.

During the event, Samar Abbas, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of IIL Pakistan, addressed the attendees and provided a comprehensive overview of the company’s rich history, achievements, and commitment to delivering innovative pipe solutions. He highlighted the company’s unwavering dedication to ensuring reliability, durability, and sustainable practices across its extensive product portfolio.

Muhammad Usman, National Sales Manager, discussed the importance of the Sukkur market and emphasized the company’s commitment to serving the local community. He elaborated on IIL Pakistan’s Vessel & Transmission products, showcasing their superior performance, cutting-edge technology, and their ability to meet the specific requirements of various industries.

Abdul Shakoor Sheikh and Abdul Latif Sheikh from Rehman Manufacturer and Traders further emphasized the positive impact of the new distributorship on the Sukkur market, stating, “With the establishment of IIL’s distribution network in Sukkur, retailers and traders will have easier access to the widest range of high-quality pipes.

This expansion will not only benefit the local economy but also elevate the standards of infrastructure development in the region. I am confident that the partnership between IIL and the Sukkur community will be mutually beneficial, leading to increased growth and prosperity for all stakeholders.”

