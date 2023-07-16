BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pipe manufacturing company: a significant milestone

Press Release Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

SUKKUR: IIL Pakistan, the country’s leading pipe manufacturing company, marked a significant milestone today with the inauguration of its first Vessel & Transmission products distributor in Sukkur namely Rehman Manufacturer and Trader.

The momentous event was attended by esteemed guests, including Abdul Shakoor Sheikh and Abdul Latif Sheikh from Rehman Manufacturer and Traders, along with representatives from IIL: Samar Abbas (Chief Marketing Sales Officer), Usman Ali (National Sales Manager), Zahid Abbas (Regional Sales Manager), and Waqas Ahmed (Product Marketing Lead).

The inauguration ceremony drew a distinguished audience comprising local retailers, who gathered to witness the latest development in the region’s pipe industry. IIL Pakistan took this opportunity to showcase its diverse range of high-quality products and outline the strategic significance of establishing a distribution network in Sukkur.

During the event, Samar Abbas, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of IIL Pakistan, addressed the attendees and provided a comprehensive overview of the company’s rich history, achievements, and commitment to delivering innovative pipe solutions. He highlighted the company’s unwavering dedication to ensuring reliability, durability, and sustainable practices across its extensive product portfolio.

Muhammad Usman, National Sales Manager, discussed the importance of the Sukkur market and emphasized the company’s commitment to serving the local community. He elaborated on IIL Pakistan’s Vessel & Transmission products, showcasing their superior performance, cutting-edge technology, and their ability to meet the specific requirements of various industries.

Abdul Shakoor Sheikh and Abdul Latif Sheikh from Rehman Manufacturer and Traders further emphasized the positive impact of the new distributorship on the Sukkur market, stating, “With the establishment of IIL’s distribution network in Sukkur, retailers and traders will have easier access to the widest range of high-quality pipes.

This expansion will not only benefit the local economy but also elevate the standards of infrastructure development in the region. I am confident that the partnership between IIL and the Sukkur community will be mutually beneficial, leading to increased growth and prosperity for all stakeholders.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

sukkur International Industries Limited IIL Pakistan Pipe manufacturing company Rehman Manufacturer and Trader

Comments

1000 characters

Pipe manufacturing company: a significant milestone

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Bilawal lays foundation of Dhabeji SEZ project

Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

Extracting cell phone data without person’s consent declared illegal

Read more stories