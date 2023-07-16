BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Ghana keen to enhance trade relations with Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: High Commissioner of Ghana to Pakistan, Eric Owusu Boateng, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore, here on Saturday and discussed issues of mutual interest, bilateral trade and ways to expand cooperation in various fields.

The governor also congratulated the High Commissioner of Ghana on the successful presidency of the United Nations Security Council in 2022. He said cordial relations exist between Pakistan and Ghana and there is a need to increase bilateral cooperation in various fields including education and trade. He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a game changer not only for Pakistan, but for the region and the whole world. He said the government has accelerated the pace of work on development projects under CPEC and export processing zones are being established under the Pakistan China Economic Corridor project.

“There is a favorable environment for foreign investors in Pakistan,” he said, adding, “There are vast opportunities for foreign direct investment, Pakistan has suitable and vast opportunities for investment in various sectors including infrastructure, agriculture and energy.” The governor said that there should be maximum exchange of trade delegations between the two countries to enhance bilateral trade. He said that there is a need to increase cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.

On this occasion, Ghana’s High Commissioner, Eric Owusu Boateng said that there are vast opportunities for the export of Pakistani textile products in Ghana. He said that Ghana is keen to enhance its trade relations with Pakistan.

