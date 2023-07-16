Dhabeji SEZ: Message from Abdul Azeem, Chief Executive Officer, Sindh Economic Zone Management Company, Govt of Sindh

TEXT: Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) stands as a prominent centerpiece in the objectives of the SEZMC, serving as a catalyst for domestic and foreign investment in the manufacturing sector.

With a focus on creating a business-friendly environment, the Dhabeji SEZ offers a range of special exemptions and incentives that reduce the cost of doing business, coupled with efficient infrastructure. It represents a key component of our efforts to facilitate orderly and planned industrial growth.

In addition to its strategic location, Dhabeji SEZ boasts distinct features that make it an attractive destination for investors. It provides state-of-the-art facilities and world-class infrastructure, ensuring a seamless experience for businesses operating within its premises.

Moreover, the Dhabeji SEZ offers a wide array of support services tailored to meet the specific needs of each industry, further enhancing productivity and growth potential. The SEZMC is dedicated to establishing a robust and interconnected ecosystem within the Dhabeji SEZ.

