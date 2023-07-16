Dhabeji SEZ: Message from Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chairman Businessmen Group and Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)

TEXT: It is an honor to be here at the ground-breaking ceremony of this timely much awaited unique project; Dhabeji Special Economic Zone. Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) presents lucrative investment opportunities in sectors like infrastructure, social development, clean energy, and water. Sindh government welcomes both domestic and international investors through FDI and PPPs.

Dhabeji SEZ, strategically located with robust infrastructure and supportive policies, symbolizes our dedication to fostering economic development. It will create jobs, drive technological advancement, and elevate Sindh’s trade and industry, ultimately contributing to the well-being of the country.

With this groundbreaking ceremony, a fresh chapter unfolds in Sindh’s economic landscape. Let us support the big initiative under taken by Boi join hands and embrace the multitude of opportunities that Sindh offers, fostering shared growth and prosperity across various sectors. My compliments to CM Sindh, SACM on Investment and PPP Projects and SEZMC team for all their efforts.

