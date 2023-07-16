BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Dhabeji SEZ: Message from Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chairman Businessmen Group and Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)

Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

TEXT: It is an honor to be here at the ground-breaking ceremony of this timely much awaited unique project; Dhabeji Special Economic Zone. Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) presents lucrative investment opportunities in sectors like infrastructure, social development, clean energy, and water. Sindh government welcomes both domestic and international investors through FDI and PPPs.

Dhabeji SEZ, strategically located with robust infrastructure and supportive policies, symbolizes our dedication to fostering economic development. It will create jobs, drive technological advancement, and elevate Sindh’s trade and industry, ultimately contributing to the well-being of the country.

With this groundbreaking ceremony, a fresh chapter unfolds in Sindh’s economic landscape. Let us support the big initiative under taken by Boi join hands and embrace the multitude of opportunities that Sindh offers, fostering shared growth and prosperity across various sectors. My compliments to CM Sindh, SACM on Investment and PPP Projects and SEZMC team for all their efforts.

