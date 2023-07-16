Dhabeji SEZ: Message from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: The Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) represents a prominent investment and growth destination for both local and international businesses. It commits to fostering an enabling environment that attracts domestic and foreign investments, driving economic development. With its strategic location, well-designed infrastructure, and supportive policies, the Dhabeji SEZ offers a distinct platform for businesses to flourish.

This significant event of Groundbreaking ceremony marks a pivotal moment in Sindh’s economic landscape, honoring the collaborative efforts of the Government of Sindh, our valued partners, stakeholders, and the dynamic business community.

The Dhabeji SEZ will serve as a catalyst for generating employment opportunities, promoting technological advancements, and fostering socio-economic growth, thereby bolstering trade and industry within the region.

I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all those who have contributed to the realization of this remarkable undertaking. Let us capitalize on the multitude of opportunities presented by Sindh, ensuring shared growth and prosperity across diverse sectors.

