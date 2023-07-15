Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Rupee falters, settles at 277.59 against US dollar

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz breaks ground on 1,200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant

Read here for details.

After Saudi Arabia and UAE deposits, Pakistan expects another $2.6bn in financing: report

Read here for details.

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Trafigura for Jan, Feb cargoes

Read here for details.

KSE-100 ends week on a negative note

Read here for details.

Pakistan Army expresses ‘serious concerns over TTP’s safe haven in Afghanistan’

Read here for details.

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in July-December

Read here for details.

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Read here for details.