French National Day: Alvi extends felicitations to Macron

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has extended warmest felicitations on behalf of the people of Pakistan and on his own behalf to the people and government of the French Republic on the occasion of the French National Day.

In his letter to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the President wrote that Pakistan and France enjoyed cordial relations marked by mutual trust, commonality of views and close cooperation in multilateral fora.

Referring to the roadmap for bilateral cooperation signed in February this year, the President said it would help strengthen our multifaceted cooperation in areas such as trade, people-to-people contacts, education, climate change and energy transition.

The President added that he was confident that under President Macron’s dynamic leadership, we would take our bilateral relationship to a higher level for the mutual benefit of our two countries.

“I avail myself of this opportunity to convey my best wishes for your good health and happiness, and continued progress and prosperity of the people of the French Republic,” the President concluded.

