Saudi crown prince invited to visit UK later this year

The British government has invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to London with the visit expected to take place in October or November, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing people briefed on the trip.

A British official confirmed to the newspaper the government had offered an invitation to the crown prince but added the precise logistics had not yet been agreed.

MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine

A spokesperson for the British government did not immediately respond for a Reuters request for comment.