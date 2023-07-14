BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
NTDC restores DG Khan-Loralai Transmission Line

Published 14 Jul, 2023

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has successfully restored power supply through the energization of the 220 kV Double Circuit DG Khan - Loralai transmission line.

The achievement comes after the completion of rehabilitation works on three towers near Kingri in Balochistan, which were effected due to torrential rains in the area four days back.

Responding to the situation, the NTDC mobilized its team and the rehabilitation works was completed within just four days.

It is worth noting that the NTDC was able to maintain power supply to the associated areas through alternate sources during this period.

