BAFL 35.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.92%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.88%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.16%)
DFML 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.7%)
DGKC 57.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.65%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FCCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
GGL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HBL 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.79%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.83%)
MLCF 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PIBTL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.64%)
PIOC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.14%)
PRL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.15%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
SSGC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
TPLP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.58%)
UNITY 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.53%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold close to one-month high on hopes of Fed nearing end of rate hikes

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 10:38am

Gold prices advanced to a near one-month high on Thursday supported by a softer US dollar, after US inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon stop tightening its monetary policy.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,961.09 per ounce by 0439 GMT, hitting its highest since June 16.

US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,965.90. US consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside, but probably not fast enough to discourage the Fed from resuming raising interest rates later this month.

Hence, a lot of focus remains on the central bank’s next rate-setting meeting, which could dictate near-term gold prices, said Brian Lan of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.

Recent hawkish comments from policymakers have weighed on gold, with bullion down more than $100 since its May highs. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, even as it is seen as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainties.

“(Therefore,) while gold could go higher closer to the $2,000 mark, chances of prices coming down is more likely this quarter, and thus $1,800 remains a possibility,” Lan further said, adding the Fed could still strike a “cautious tone”.

In the broader financial market, Asian shares and bonds also rallied after US inflation stoked speculation the end of the post-pandemic tightening cycle is in sight.

Gold prices climb

On investor radar now are US initial jobless claims and the Producer Price Index report, due later in the day.

“For now, (the inflation data) hasn’t deterred Fed officials, with several warning that more tightening is required to curb inflation,” ANZ said in a note.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $24.2126 per ounce and palladium gained 1.3% to $1,299.34. Platinum jumped to its highest since June 21, last up 1.3% to $958.91.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold close to one-month high on hopes of Fed nearing end of rate hikes

Expectedly, IMF board approves $3bn 9-mth SBA

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Read more stories