Cotton market steady with satisfactory trading volume

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday was steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,100 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg.

Around, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 8800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 3800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,750 to 17,100 per maund, 1400 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 600 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 200 bales of Qazi Ahmed were sold at Rs 16,875 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Gup Chani were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hyder Shah were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund, 200 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 400 bales of Dalawar Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Tando Muhammad Khan were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 1000 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 2600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,350 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 200 bales of Fazil Pur at Rs 17,400 per maund, 200 bales of Kaor Lal Esan were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund and 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 17,350 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

