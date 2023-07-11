BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Holy Quran desecration as 'attack on faith' at UN rights council

  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says it is important to understand the deep hurt the act caused to Muslims
Reuters Published July 11, 2023 Updated July 11, 2023 09:33pm

GENEVA: Pakistan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the desecration of the Holy Quran amounted to the incitement of religious hatred as the U.N. Human Rights Council debated a motion in the wake of a Holy Quran burning in Sweden last month.

The motion, brought by Pakistan in response to the incident in Sweden, seeks a report from the U.N. rights chief on the topic and calls on states to review their laws and plug gaps that may "impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred".

It has highlighted rifts in the U.N. body between the West and a Muslim grouping, with Western members concerned about its implications for free speech and challenges posed to long-held practices in human rights protection.

An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Holy Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, sparking outrage across the Muslim world and protests in several Pakistani cities.

"We must see this clearly for what it is: incitement to religious hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told the council via video link, saying such acts had occurred under "government sanction and with the sense of impunity".

"It is important to understand the deep hurt that a public and premeditated act of the Holy Quran's desecration causes to Muslims. It is an attack on their faith," he added.

His remarks were echoed by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who also condemned the Sweden incident.

U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Turk told the 47-member council that inflammatory acts against Muslims, as well as other religions or minorities, are "offensive, irresponsible and wrong".

But, he continued, these were "complex areas" and care needs to be taken in setting legal limits on free speech, which could be abused by those in power.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sweden Human Rights Council Holy Quran burning of Holy Quran

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan condemns Holy Quran desecration as 'attack on faith' at UN rights council

Saudi Arabia’s $2bn: KSE-100 rallies to over 45,000 for the first time since April 2022

Israel’s criticism of human rights in Pakistan ‘politically motivated’: FO

Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan’s Indus Motor Company starts exports to Toyota Egypt: CEO

PPP advised govt to dissolve assemblies on August 8: Naveed Qamar

Oil prices up 2% to 10-week high on weaker US dollar, rising demand forecasts

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

Dubai property prices surge at fastest pace since 2014

Read more stories