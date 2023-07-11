BAFL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
BIPL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.94%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
DGKC 58.05 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.03%)
FABL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
FCCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.7%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.97%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HBL 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUBC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.26%)
MLCF 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.87%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.54%)
PAEL 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.71%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.13%)
PIOC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (5.02%)
PPL 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.95%)
PRL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.35%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.2%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
TRG 106.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.34%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,552 Increased By 63.4 (1.41%)
BR30 15,879 Increased By 243 (1.55%)
KSE100 45,114 Increased By 528.8 (1.19%)
KSE30 16,012 Increased By 137 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on economy

AFP Published 11 Jul, 2023 12:02pm

LONDON: UK unemployment rose back to four percent in the three months to the end of May, official data showed Tuesday, as the economy struggles with stubbornly-high inflation.

The unemployment rate increased from 3.8 percent in the three months to the end of April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

The rate was back at four percent for the first time since the start of 2022.

UK unemployment dips to 3.8%: official

Analysts’ consensus had been for unemployment to remain at 3.8 percent.

global economy UK unemployment

Comments

1000 characters

UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on economy

Intra-day update: KSE-100 roars above 45,000 after news of $2bn inflow from Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee fights back against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

Oil rises on OPEC+ cuts, weaker dollar

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Sugar retail price soars

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

Fitch upgrades rating on improved external liquidity

Read more stories