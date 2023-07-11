UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on economy

LONDON: UK unemployment rose back to four percent in the three months to the end of May, official data showed Tuesday, as the economy struggles with stubbornly-high inflation.

The unemployment rate increased from 3.8 percent in the three months to the end of April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

The rate was back at four percent for the first time since the start of 2022.

Analysts’ consensus had been for unemployment to remain at 3.8 percent.