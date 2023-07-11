World Population Day: A call to action for sustainable future

A population that rises like a river will flood our planet with problems. This unprecedented growth threatens our finite resources. It is crucial to focus on sustainable development, equitable resource distribution, and the overall well-being of people worldwide.

In the words of the ancient Greek philosopher, Solon, "We must cultivate our garden." – Farrukh Amin - CEO, Unity Foods Limited.

According to a UN report, the current world population of 7.6 billion is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. This exponential growth has placed a crushing burden on our planet's resources.

The surge in population poses various social, economic, and environmental implications. Ensuring access to necessities such as food, water, healthcare, education, and housing for everyone becomes increasingly complex as population pressure intensifies.

On World Population Day, as a responsible food manufacturing company, Unity Foods Ltd. is committed to contributing to sustainable livelihoods. Unity Foods in alignment with the UN SDGs is aiming to bridge the gap that includes; SDG 1: No Poverty, SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 5: Gender Equality, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and SDG 10: Reduced Inequality. Through our action we are constantly striving to heal our planet.

The Population Challenge and Food Security: As the world's population grows, the pressure on food production intensifies.

According to projections, as mentioned above, the global population is estimated to reach nearly 9.7 billion by 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100. Feeding this vast population will require transformative changes in the way we grow and deliver food. Unity Foods sees this challenge as an opportunity to pioneer sustainable practices and promote food security.

We are proud to lead the fight against food insecurity and malnutrition in our country. We produce high-quality, nutritious food that meets the nutritional needs of people. We also implement parallel campaigns to ensure that food reaches those in need.

Empowering Farmers for Sustainable Livelihoods: At the heart of Unity Foods' mission is the commitment to support and empower farmers. We recognize that farmers are the backbone of our agricultural system, and their efforts directly impact global food security.

By providing farmers with access to modern agricultural technologies, best practices, and resources, we help them enhance their productivity and livelihoods. Through collaborations and partnerships with 1000 farmers, Unity Foods fosters knowledge sharing and capacity building.

We aim to strengthen their resilience to environmental challenges, ensuring consistent crop yields year after year. Moreover, we actively promote sustainable water management, soil conservation, and biodiversity preservation to safeguard the future of agriculture.

The Crop Transformation Revolution: Unity Foods is leading the charge in revolutionizing crop transformation. Our innovative approaches and cutting-edge technologies enable us to produce crops more efficiently and sustainably. By optimizing crop genetics, minimizing wastage, and promoting precision agriculture, we significantly reduce the environmental footprint of our operations.

Our diverse range of products, including Edible Oil, Staples, Industrial Fats, and feed ingredients for poultry and livestock, exemplifies our commitment to meeting the diverse dietary needs of the growing population.

We are continuously investing in research and development to improve crop yields and nutritional content, providing consumers with healthier and more sustainable choices.

Ensuring a Sustainable Supply Chain: Unity Foods takes pride in its comprehensive farm-to-fork supply chain. We oversee every step of the process to ensure top-notch quality and sustainability. From sourcing raw materials to processing and distribution, we integrate environmentally friendly practices into every aspect of our operations.

Our sustainable supply chain not only minimizes waste and carbon emissions, but also strengthens food security. By optimizing transportation routes and distribution networks, we ensure that our products reach consumers promptly and efficiently, even in remote areas.

Promoting Environmental Stewardship: Environmental conservation is at the core of Unity Foods' ethos. We are committed to reducing our ecological impact and promoting environmental stewardship across the agricultural sector.

Our sustainable agricultural practices prioritize the health of ecosystems, wildlife, and natural resources. Unity Foods is pursuing active engagement in reforestation and afforestation initiatives, further contributing to carbon sequestration and climate change mitigation.

By minimizing water consumption and waste generation, we promote responsible resource management, ensuring the longevity of our precious natural resources for future generations.

On this World Population Day, Unity Foods reaffirms its commitment to revolutionizing crop transformation, supporting sustainable agriculture practices, and ensuring food security. By empowering farmers, promoting innovation, and fostering environmental stewardship, we are reshaping the way food is grown and delivered.

Together, as a global community, we can overcome the challenges posed by a growing population. Unity Foods envisions a future where every individual, irrespective of their background, has access to nutritious food and sustainable livelihoods. Let us celebrate World Population Day by working together to create a more just and equitable world for all.

