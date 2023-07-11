Heat index expected to be higher: PMD

LAHORE: The heat index (feel like temperature/apparent temperature) is expected to be higher than normal in major cities of the country, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its monthly forecast for the month of July.

Temperatures are forecasted to remain above normal nationwide, with significant higher than normal temperatures are expected in various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and southwestern Balochistan.

According to the monthly forecast, higher temperatures in mountainous areas may accelerate snowmelt in the Northern Areas, resulting in an increase in base flow in the Upper Indus basin along with chance of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods. Also, it said, isolated extreme/point rainfall may leads to urban flooding in big cities and flash floods in hilly areas.

