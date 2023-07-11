Nasir Shah inaugurates project for beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, along with Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab inaugurated a project of beautification and improvement of Shahrah-e-Faisal.

A series of development and beautification work would be carried out under an Rs195.71 million project on the 18km long major artery From Jinnah International Airport to Hotel Metropole for improving the environment, facilities for pedestrian movement, landscaping and artistic works and designs.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while speaking at the occasion said that the project was aimed at the beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal so that visitors, both international and local, entering Karachi through the major artery has a better look at the metropolis.

The minister said that the Sindh government under the leadership of CM Murad Ali Shah was working day and night to materialise Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision of development, welfare and improvement.

He said that all the concerned departments of the Sindh government and city government as well as the cantonments and CAA were on a single page and work with coordination to complete the project and achieve desired objectives.

Nasir Shah said that the PPP Sindh government was carrying out hundreds of development projects across the province and particularly in the provincial capital to ensure better facilities for the people and to resolve their problems.

Sindh government had completed record projects despite natural calamities and non-cooperation of the previous PTI federal government, he claimed adding that number of completed projects was higher than any other province of Pakistan.

Nasir Shah said that all the concerned departments and civic agencies exhibited remarkable performance on Eid-ul-Azha and ensured cleanliness and sanitation in Karachi during all the days of Eid.