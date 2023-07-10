BAFL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.68%)
BIPL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.43%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.27%)
DGKC 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
FABL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.49%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
FFL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.96%)
HBL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PPL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
PRL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.79 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.99%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
TPLP 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
TRG 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.5%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.13%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Australian shares pare gains to close lower; US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 12:34pm

Australian shares reversed course to settle lower on Monday, after surprisingly low inflation print in China weighed on mining stocks, while investors awaited US inflation reading due later in the week for cues on future monetary policy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.5% lower at 7,004.0, after gaining as much as 0.6%, earlier in the session. The benchmark was at its lowest level since March 28.

Globally, markets still think the Federal Reserve is likely to hike rates later this month despite the weaker-than-expected US jobs data, but a weak CPI might lessen the risk of yet a further move in September.

Australian shares log worst week in 9 months as rate-hike fears weigh

The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely deliver a 25 basis point hike on August 1, following a pause in July, according to a Reuters poll. Investors closely eye the July consumer sentiment and business confidence data due on Tuesday.

Talking about the weakness in local bourse, Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P Morgan said, “it is a pretty broad based weakness I think in terms of sentiment being pretty bearish still given the outlook for higher rates to come through.”

Looking ahead, “it’s going be more around the outlook for the consumer businesses, and thinking about some of the offshore data in terms of what’s happening elsewhere,” Craig added.

Heavyweight mining stocks fell 0.7% as Dalian iron ore fell 2% amid weak factory gate prices in China as a faltering post-COVID recovery weighed on demand.

Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto, both fell 1.1% each.

Energy stocks lost 0.5% after oil prices eased ahead of China, US economic data.

Financials sub-index dropped 0.3%, with three of the so-called ‘Big Four’ banks declining between 0.1% and 0.2%.

On the other hand, gold stocks climbed 1.6%. Top gold miner Newcrest Mining advanced 1.1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 11,912.73.

Australian shares

