BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
DGKC 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.41%)
HBL 78.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
MLCF 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
OGDC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.32 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.75%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
PRL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.77%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.10 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.99%)
UNITY 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.44%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,492 Increased By 27.8 (0.62%)
BR30 15,682 Increased By 56.8 (0.36%)
KSE100 44,516 Increased By 309.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,896 Increased By 91.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Climate protesters tell Hamilton to drop fuel sponsor

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

SILVERSTONE, (United Kingdom): Climate activists Just Stop Oil on Sunday welcomed seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton’s support, but urged him to cut his ties with Mercedes’ fuel supplier Petronas.

The protest group has threatened disrupting Sunday’s British Grand Prix after obstructing several other major sport events in recent weeks, including at the Wimbledon tennis championships and last week’s Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Last year, protesters breached security at Silverstone and sat on the Wellington Straight during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.

Ahead of this weekend’s race, Hamilton told reporters: “I support peaceful protests.” But, he added, he did not support actions that endangered lives.

In response Just Stop Oil tweeted: “We welcome Lewis Hamilton’s statement of support for peaceful protest but would like nonetheless to stress that non-violent direct action involves brave individuals choosing to put their bodies on the line to demand a better future for all.

“We urge Mr Hamilton to drop Petronas as a sponsor at the earliest opportunity and to demand an immediate end to new fossil fuel licensing in the UK - doing so would allow us to make assurances that we would not disrupt specific events.”

The protesters comments came ahead of Sunday’s race and after Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff had revealed the contents of discussions he held with the president of motor sport’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Saturday.

As rumours swirled around the paddock ahead of Sunday’s race, Wolff confirmed they had talked about the new Concorde Agreement due in 2026, a binding set of rules for the sport.

“We discussed the overall situation in F1,” he said. “Concorde and all those things. We hadn’t seen each other for a while and there was exchange on some topics.”

The president’s rare presence at a Grand Prix came after he chose to step back following some controversial comments earlier this year as the FIA and Formula One underwent a spell of strained relations.

Silverstone is widely regarded as an event at which much politicking and business takes place ahead of the sport’s mid-season break.

climate change Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Climate activists Climate protesters Petronas Just Stop Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Climate protesters tell Hamilton to drop fuel sponsor

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories