Stabilising economy top priority: Governor

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that top priority of the government is to stabilize the country’s economy and the economic condition is improving due to the sincere efforts of the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the economic team.

During a meeting with the members of the National Assembly at Governor House Lahore, various issues including political and economic situation of the country were discussed.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that politics is the name of public service and under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif; the incumbent government is committed to bring economic stability, development and prosperity in the country. He said that the doors of the Governor’s house are always open for public representatives. He further said that the incident of May 9 was very heartbreaking in which the memorials of the martyrs were desecrated. He said that the law is taking its course against the people involved in the incident of May 9.

The governor further said that Muslims all over the world have been deeply hurt by the heinous act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. He said that the international community should make an effective strategy to prevent such incidents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

