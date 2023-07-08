BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
World Bank approves $46m for KP citizen-centred service delivery project

Tahir Amin Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved $46 million in financing for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Citizen-Centred Service Delivery Project, which will support both supply and demand side interventions to improve health service delivery in the province, as well as the operations of citizen-centric administrative facilitation centres in the newly-merged districts.

“The project will support the Government in expanding the provision of Child Wellness Grants targeted at mothers, provided they attend health awareness sessions”, said Najy Benhassine, World Bank country director for Pakistan. “It will also help improve access to quality child health-related services.”

Nearly 300,000 children under the age of two will benefit from Child Welfare Grants (CWGs). To mitigate the financial barriers associated with the use of these services, families of these children will receive PKR 12,500 (approximately US$45), spread over five visits, for attending the health awareness sessions and growth monitoring of their child.

Strengthening state capacities in newly-merged areas of KP: Basic services, rural infrastructure: World Bank board approves $200m

The project will also support the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Government in the adoption of the one-window operation model of the Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFC) to promote essential service delivery to the local population.

The CFCs, in addition to the provision of child wellness grants, offer vital services to the local communities such as registration services including recording of birth, death, marriage, divorce, family registration etc 560,000 individuals will be utilising the services provided at the CFCs.

“The project will facilitate the transition of the program to the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, bridging the continuity of the activities under the 40 CFCs already established with the support of the federal government,” said Amjad Zafar Khan, task team leader for the project.

