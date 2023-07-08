KCCI delegation calls on Sharjeel

KARACHI: A delegation from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by President Tariq Yusuf, met with Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, at his office in the Archives Complex, Clifton Karachi.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the businessmen that he would work towards resolving their issues. He emphasized that a collaborative approach involving all stakeholders would be adopted to address the concerns of the traders.

He emphasized that the businessmen of Karachi hold a significant position in the country’s economy. The Sindh government prioritizes addressing the issues faced by Karachi’s business community.

In the meeting, Tariq Yousaf, President of the Chamber of Commerce, along with Senior Vice President Tauseef Ahmed, Vice President Haris Asghar, Aamir Ali Khan, President of Automotive Traders and Importers Association, Muhammad Akbar, General Secretary, Abdul Rahim, Finance Secretary, Amjad Aqil, Vice President, Ijaz Ahmed, Chief Coordinator, were also present.

