BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KATI strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President, Faraz-ur-Rehman, alongside Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Muhammadi, and members of the Executive Council, have issued a resolute condemnation of the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, firmly declaring such acts as utterly unacceptable.

President KATI emphasized the need for international organizations to take swift action against those who violate the sanctity of holy books and figures across all religions. He urged the implementation of strict punishments for offenders and the formulation of international laws to address acts of religious insensitivity, racism, and sectarianism.

President KATI and his associates highlighted the targeted persecution faced by Muslims worldwide, citing the incident in Sweden as not an isolated case. They pointed out that the absence of international laws exacerbates the pain and distress felt by the Muslim community, numbering over two billion people.

The representatives from KATI stressed that Muslims hold a profound respect for other religions and cannot fathom desecrating the sanctity of any faith. They demanded severe punishment for those responsible for the desecration in Sweden and called for robust measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

President KATI, Faraz-ur-Rehman, expressed deep concern over the increasing instances of Islamophobia, mentioning previous attempts to ban the hijab and the disrespectful depictions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He characterized these actions as part of a larger conspiracy to deliberately hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide and undermine global peace.

President KATI called upon the international community and the United Nations to take immediate and meaningful steps to counter the rising tide of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

He urged the adoption of effective measures to address this grave issue, safeguard religious sanctities, and foster understanding and harmony among different faiths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sweden KATI Zubair Chhaya Faraz ur Rehman Nighat Awan

Comments

1000 characters

KATI strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Key objectives under new programme: To govt’s chagrin, IMF team calls on PTI chairman

Productivity, export and debt: SBP asks govt to exercise greater prudence

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Nation observes ‘Quran Sanctity Day’

PM urges OIC for strategy against Islamophobia

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Hague court rejects India’s objections over water treaty arbitration

GP Fund: MoF notifies rate of markup

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

FBR issues tax expenditure report-2023: More exemptions, concessions given during 2021-22

Read more stories