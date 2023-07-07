US, UK: Dar seeks early legislation for resumption of PIA flights

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday instructed the relevant authorities to bring forward appropriate legislation as soon as possible to ensure quick resumption of PIA flights to the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK).

The minister was chairing a meeting on matters related to the Civil Aviation Division (CAA) and the Airport Security Force (ASF), according to a Finance Ministry press release.

Earlier, the minister was briefed on the issues being faced by the aviation sector pertaining to regulation, service provision, and security functions.

The meeting discussed various legal solutions available and the necessary amendments required in the aviation laws/ordinances in order to enhance the capacity in the aviation sector and to make it compatible with the international standards.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique; Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar; Federal Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazir Tarar; SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, secretaries Aviation and Law & Justice, DG ASF, DG CAA and senior officers from Finance and Aviation divisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023