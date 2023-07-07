Petition seeking dissolution of PTI filed in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was asked to declare the acts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), its chairman, office-bearers, their hate speeches attacking the judiciary, defence, burning and looting public assets etc, totally unconstitutional and thus, their party is liable to be dissolved.

Muhammad Awn Saqlain alias Awn Chaudhry on Thursday filed a petition under Article 184(3)and cited secretaries ministries of Law, Interior, the Cabinet Division, and Defence, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Secretary Punjab, and Defence Minister as respondents.

He questioned whether the PTI indulged in terrorism by attacking the institutions, defence, the house of Corps Commander, and damaging other offices, is liable to the dissolved.

The inalienable right of the people of Pakistan and their fundamental rights, liberty have been seriously damaged by the acts of the PTI, its chairman, office bearers, and workers. The acts of these people are dangerous to the constitution and democratic dispensation and thus, their party is liable to be dissolved.

The acts of PTI, its chairman, office bearers, their hate speeches attacking the judiciary, defence, burning and looting public assets, etc are totally unconstitutional violative of the fundamental rights and various provisions of the constitution including Articles 3,4,5,6,9,14,15,22,24,29,39, and 40 of the constitution.

The petitioner submitted that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (Respondent No7) wrote a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan to the effect that the Ministry of Defence has apprised him regarding some shocking statements containing serious allegations levelled against the senior most officials of the armed forces.

These accusations have not been communicated through the official channel by the former prime minister Imran Khan, but are made through the media which is indeed damaging the institution of armed forces.

He stated that Khawaja Asif had also written a letter to Shehbaz Sharif, therefore, indulgence of the apex court is required that a direction should be given to the ECP to send a reference for dissolving the PTI in terms of Article 212 of the Election Act, 2017.

It is a matter of record that the PTI, its supporters and selected members neither seriously indulged in the law-making process. Imran Khan and his ministers never sat in the session and never took serious effort towards law making.

Imran Khan and his party have literally destroyed the fabric of society by attacking the institutions and making hate speeches against the integrity and dignity of the country and its institutions.

Freedom of speech and expression and of the press are fundamental rights. However, these rights cannot be used to denigrate or undermine the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part thereof, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, or commission of or incitement to an offence.

The PTI’s leadership created hatred among people, they abused, threatened, advocating violence and this was broadcast by the private channels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023