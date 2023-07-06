BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
Toshakhana case: court summons IK today

Fazal Sher Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday summoned former prime minister Imran Khan to appear before it on Thursday (today) in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar summoned the PTI chief in a case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against him over concealing gifts he received from the Toshakhana.

The court also issued notices to Khan’s counsels, Khawaja Haris, Barrister Gohar Khan, and Faisal Chaudhry to appear before it.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 12 issued stay orders against the indictment proceedings against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case by the same court on May 10. Khan also filed a petition challenging the maintainability of criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana case filed by the ECP.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on July 4, announced the verdict which he had reserved on June 23 in ex-PM’s petition challenging the Toshakhana trial proceedings.

In the verdict, the IHC bench asked the sessions court to consider the PTI chairman’s petition as pending and decide it afresh within seven days from the receipt of this judgment, keeping in view the law in question and the court’s observations.

The bench noted that the sessions court had left the “issue undecided and dismissed the application of the petitioner with scanty reasons which left the main legal issues undecided or unresolved.”

It added that it would be only proper for the trial court to decide the application afresh after hearing the parties with detailed reasons keeping in view the provisions of Article 10-A of the Constitution.

