Shell Pakistan builds road using its recycled plastic in Karachi

Published 06 Jul, 2023

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan introduces a plastic infused road in Karachi by recycling discarded Shell lubricant bottles.

The organisation collaborated with start-up BRR Enterprises and local authority District Municipal Corporation South to construct the road, which helps reduce plastic waste materials and promote environment friendly practices.

Over 2.5 tons of discarded Shell lubricant bottles were recycled for the construction of a 730 feet long and 60 feet wide road on which Shell House is located in Karachi.

The discarded Shell lubricant's plastic bottles were incorporated in the construction of the asphalt road using the dry process method, reducing plastic waste. Plastics pose threat to nature by being non-biodegradable and toxic.

According to research, a simple plastic bag can take up to 500 years to decompose while a plastic bottle can take around 300 years.

The Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, inaugurated the newly-built road in Karachi and stated, "This is the first time we have used our discarded lubricants bottles to make a road and I’m amazed to see the result. This innovative method helps reduce plastic waste and can provide an environmentally friendly option for future infrastructure projects in Pakistan. Innovative solutions such as this need to be tried and tested, and I hope will be adopted to contribute to building a cleaner society.”

