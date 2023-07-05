BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP govt believes in protecting minorities’ rights: Faryal

Press Release Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

GHOTKI: President of Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing and Member of Provincial Assembly Faryal Talpur reached Dargah Rairki Sahib Tuesday on a one-day visit.

She was accompanied by PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, MNA Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, MNA Sardar Khalid Khan Loond, Provincial Ministers Jam Ikram Dharejo, Bari Pitafi, Mukesh Chawla, besides Gianchand Israni, MNA Khursheed Junejo, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Islam Sheikh, MPA Shahryar Shar, District Council Ghotki Chairman Bangal Khan, PPP District President Babar Lund and others.

Faryal Talpur met Sain Sad Ram, the head of Dargah Rairki Sahib and assured him that the PPP government always believes in protecting the rights of minorities and any kind of negligence will not be acceptable in this regard.

On this occasion, Sain Sad Ram thanked Faryal Talpur for coming to Dargah Rairki Sahib and said that the PPP government has always solved the problems of the minority community living in Sindh and especially the Hindu community on a priority basis. He said your arrival here has further increased our confidence in PPP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Faryal Talpur PPP government minority rights

Comments

1000 characters

PPP govt believes in protecting minorities’ rights: Faryal

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories