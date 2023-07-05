PPP govt believes in protecting minorities’ rights: Faryal

GHOTKI: President of Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing and Member of Provincial Assembly Faryal Talpur reached Dargah Rairki Sahib Tuesday on a one-day visit.

She was accompanied by PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, MNA Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, MNA Sardar Khalid Khan Loond, Provincial Ministers Jam Ikram Dharejo, Bari Pitafi, Mukesh Chawla, besides Gianchand Israni, MNA Khursheed Junejo, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Islam Sheikh, MPA Shahryar Shar, District Council Ghotki Chairman Bangal Khan, PPP District President Babar Lund and others.

Faryal Talpur met Sain Sad Ram, the head of Dargah Rairki Sahib and assured him that the PPP government always believes in protecting the rights of minorities and any kind of negligence will not be acceptable in this regard.

On this occasion, Sain Sad Ram thanked Faryal Talpur for coming to Dargah Rairki Sahib and said that the PPP government has always solved the problems of the minority community living in Sindh and especially the Hindu community on a priority basis. He said your arrival here has further increased our confidence in PPP.

