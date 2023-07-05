BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
Setting the record straight: examining Karachi’s load-shed profile

Press Release Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: In response to reports about power situation in Karachi and adjoining areas, KE maintains that there the loadshed plan is the same as announced and implemented in March 2023.

The company conducts periodic assessments of its feeders for losses and recoveries which becomes the basis of the loadshed plan. As of now, over 70% of KE’s network receives constant power supply.

The remainders are areas where electricity is stolen and bills against actual consumption remain unpaid, yet the company continues to supply power to these regions for 14 hours a day. Of course, the company does not operate in a vacuum and amid the current macroeconomic conditions and expensive fuel, provision of “free electricity” is not possible where recoveries are low, and losses remain on the higher side.

KE also regularly organizes customer facilitation and recovery camps in Karachi to facilitate customers. When the recovery profile of an area improves, power supply gets better in parallel. It is also pertinent to mention that cost of electricity for consumers is set by the Government of Pakistan under the uniform tariff policy which is applicable across the country.

The loadshed and maintenance shutdowns were suspended during the Eid days and consistent supply was ensured. The claim made through the public statement is factually incorrect and does not represent the truth. Engaging in a sensationalized debate to score points by creating a brouhaha based on improper facts and blurring on-ground realities is counterproductive and serves no one.

