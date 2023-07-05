BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
IK praises Khalid Khurshid as best CM among party’s chief executives

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Khalid Khurshid, who was disqualified by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court for allegedly obtaining a licence from the GB Bar Council on the basis of a fake degree, was the best chief minister among all his party’s provincial chief executives.

Talking to journalists in the court where he appeared to extend interim bails in multiples case registered against him, the PTI chief, said: “Just understand who is behind it [GB CM disqualification]”.

In an obvious reference to the powerful military establishment which the party had already accused of toppling the PTI government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir a few months ago, the former prime minister said he could not have been removed without “their” (the military establishment) involvement.

T0 a question whether he would like to sit with his rivals like Nawaz Sharif for the sake of democracy, he said: “Which democracy are you talking about”.

“I want nothing except free and fair elections as that’s the solution to all the issues confronting the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the sources within the PTI said the party had decided to give tough time to his opponents in the wake of the party chief minister’s disqualification.

They said the party would go to any extent to bring back a chief minister from within the party, adding those against toppling the PTI in the region would have to face a humiliating defeat.

