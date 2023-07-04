Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

Open-market: rupee posts gain but trading remains thin due to bank holiday

PM Shehbaz condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Moody’s, Fitch see lingering risks despite Pakistan-IMF deal: report

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $533mn, stand at $4.07bn

Cabinet briefed about salient features of IMF deal

100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

