  • Important updates from July 3, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 04 Jul, 2023 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee posts gain but trading remains thin due to bank holiday

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Read here for details.

  • Moody’s, Fitch see lingering risks despite Pakistan-IMF deal: report

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $533mn, stand at $4.07bn

Read here for details.

  • Cabinet briefed about salient features of IMF deal

Read here for details.

  • 100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

Read here for details.

