AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (8.48%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (10.88%)
DFML 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.26%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (6.49%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.98%)
FLYNG 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (10.27%)
GGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.39%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.52%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (14.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.48%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (10.94%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (14.16%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.89%)
BR100 4,378 Increased By 288.7 (7.06%)
BR30 15,219 Increased By 1139.3 (8.09%)
KSE100 43,762 Increased By 2308.9 (5.57%)
KSE30 15,524 Increased By 886.9 (6.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets Japanese counterpart in Tokyo
BR Web Desk Published July 3, 2023 Updated July 3, 2023 01:17pm

Pakistan and Japan have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in several fields, including trade, investment, information technology and tourism.

Addressing a joint presser along with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa in Tokyo today, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with Japan as both countries have stood with each other in times of need.

He further said that both leaders have agreed to further deepen and exchange their mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in ’’areas of trade, investment, human resource development, information technology, tourism and agriculture“.

‘‘Pakistan and Japan have further agreed to explore avenues for working together on targeted programs in domains of solarization, desalination, water purification and rebuilding of housing structure in the flood affected areas of Pakistan,’’ he said.

Bilawal is on a four-day visit to Japan, where he had arrived on Saturday, following an invitation from the Japanese government.

On Sunday, the FM declared his intention to boost trade and promote diplomatic ties with Japan.

Addressing a function organized by the Pakistani diaspora in Tokyo on Sunday, Bilawal appreciated Japanese contributions to technology.

He underscored the importance of Pakistanis living abroad, saying, “The overseas Pakistanis are our assets, who are playing vital role to promote bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan.”

Pakistan Japan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Oil prices ease on fears of weaker demand

PTI accused of seeking to scuttle IMF deal

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

Read more stories