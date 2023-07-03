Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

Pakistan and Japan have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in several fields, including trade, investment, information technology and tourism.

Addressing a joint presser along with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa in Tokyo today, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with Japan as both countries have stood with each other in times of need.

He further said that both leaders have agreed to further deepen and exchange their mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in ’’areas of trade, investment, human resource development, information technology, tourism and agriculture“.

‘‘Pakistan and Japan have further agreed to explore avenues for working together on targeted programs in domains of solarization, desalination, water purification and rebuilding of housing structure in the flood affected areas of Pakistan,’’ he said.

Bilawal is on a four-day visit to Japan, where he had arrived on Saturday, following an invitation from the Japanese government.

On Sunday, the FM declared his intention to boost trade and promote diplomatic ties with Japan.

Addressing a function organized by the Pakistani diaspora in Tokyo on Sunday, Bilawal appreciated Japanese contributions to technology.

He underscored the importance of Pakistanis living abroad, saying, “The overseas Pakistanis are our assets, who are playing vital role to promote bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan.”