Free diagnostic services in govt hospitals across Punjab

LAHORE: As per vision of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, quality healthcare facilities along with free latest diagnostic services are being provided to the patients coming to the government hospitals across the province.

This was stated by the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram, while chairing a meeting at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) in which a detailed review of the steps was taken, to make functional the CT scanner of the emergency department of the Mayo Hospital and the thallium scan machine of the cardiology department.

The meeting was attended by vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Additional Secretary (Procurement), CEO Mayo Hospital Dr. Haroon Hamid, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Munir Ahmed Malik, Prof. Abrar Ashraf, Dr. Salman Kazmi and others.

While addressing the meeting, Dr Javed Akram said that medical machinery plays a fundamental role in the treatment of patients in public hospitals and efforts are afoot to ensure that modern medical machinery is available for the treatment of patients in public hospitals of Punjab.

He directed that CT scanner of emergency department of Mayo Hospital and thallium scan machine of cardiology department be made functional immediately. It is very important that thousands of patients come to Mayo Hospital to get better treatment facilities. ICU-II in Mayo Hospital will also be made fully functional soon, he said.

