AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (8.48%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (10.88%)
DFML 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.26%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (6.49%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.98%)
FLYNG 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (10.27%)
GGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.39%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
KAPCO 22.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.52%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (14.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.48%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (10.94%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (14.16%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.89%)
BR100 4,378 Increased By 288.7 (7.06%)
BR30 15,219 Increased By 1139.3 (8.09%)
KSE100 43,762 Increased By 2308.9 (5.57%)
KSE30 15,524 Increased By 886.9 (6.06%)
Markets

Mining stocks lead Australian shares higher ahead of cenbank meeting

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 12:26pm

Australian shares closed higher on Monday, led by gains in heavyweight mining stocks, even as investors remained cautious ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy meeting where it is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.6% to 7,246.1 points. The benchmark ended 0.1% higher on Friday, logging a 2.3% increase in the first half of the year.

Investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy meeting on Tuesday to assess the trajectory of interest rates. May inflation has eased to 5.6% from 6.8% in April, but well above the RBA’s 2-3% target range.

Consumer and property stocks drag Australian shares lower

A Reuters poll of economists found that the RBA will likely raise its interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.35%. Since a surprise pause in April and subsequent hikes over the next two months, economists are divided over the RBA’s next move.

“We know that the June decision by the RBA to hike was a line-ball decision, and it will be another close call this week,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“If the RBA does hike this week, it could dent the momentum of equities in terms of the impact on the growth outlook.”

Heavyweight mining index gained 1.2% to hit its highest since June 21. Sector majors BHP Group Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd rose 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Gold stocks advanced 3.0%, with Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources rising 2.5% and 3.6%, respectively.

Financial stocks added 0.4%, while energy shares rose 0.8%.

Meanwhile, United Malt Group Ltd jumped 8.6%, topping the gains on the benchmark index after agreeing to a A$1.5 billion ($999 million) takeover offer from Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness InVivo.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed flat at 11,916.87 points.

