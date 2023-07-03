Brecorder Logo
Annual salary increments: PPP leader supports govt employees

APP Published 03 Jul, 2023 07:26am

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has demanded the finance ministry to take back a suggestion about ending annual increment of the government employees.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he urged the Reforms Commission to protect the rights of the Pakistani citizens instead of following dictation of the international financial institutions. He said that the PPP would not allow anyone to snatch the rights of the poor government employees.

