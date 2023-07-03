Siniakova warms up for Wimbledon with Bad Homburg triumph

Brecorder Logo
BERLIN: Katerina Siniakova won the Bad Homburg Open on Saturday, defeating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

Siniakova claimed her fourth WTA singles title and first on grass but was made to sit through a four-hour rain delay after winning the first set.

The Czech 27-year-old, ranked 52 in singles and the world number one in doubles, broke Bronzetti twice in the opening set before play was interrupted.

Siniakova, the 2021 runner-up at the tournament just north of Frankfurt, led 5-2 in the second set but Bronzetti battled back to force a tie-break.

The Czech raced out in front though and converted her fourth match point to lift the trophy.

She came into Bad Homburg short on form after a poor year in which she missed much of the clay season with a wrist injury. Her last tour-level win had been at Indian Wells in March.

Clay court specialist Bronzetti, ranked 65th, made the final after world number one Iga Swiatek pulled out of their semi-final clash due to illness.

Swiatek, who withdrew from her first grass court semi-final, confirmed on Saturday she was “pretty sure it’s going to be fine” for Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

