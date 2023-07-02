Low-income people: Governor announces issuance of health cards

KARACHI: The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday announced the issuance of free-of-cost health cards to the people with low income.

He said that the people would be provided with health insurance up to Rs0.5 million. He said that the people, who had Rs30000 to Rs40000 income, would be issued health cards after Eidul Adha.

The Governor said that these health cards would be issued in cooperation with philanthropists He said that the people would be able to receive treatment in good hospitals through these health cards.