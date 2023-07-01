France’s Macron postpones state visit to Germany amid domestic crisis

BERLIN: French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a state visit to Germany that was to begin on Sunday due to unrest in France, both countries announced on Saturday.

The announcement comes as more than 1,300 people were arrested in France during a fourth night of rioting.

Family and friends of Nahel M, whose shooting by police sparked the unrest, gathered on Saturday for the teenager’s funeral in the Paris suburb where he died.

France deploys 45,000 police, armoured vehicles to quell riots

Macron spoke on the phone on Saturday with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and briefed him on the situation, a spokesperson for the German president said.

“President Macron has asked that the planned state visit to Germany will be postponed,” the spokesperson said.