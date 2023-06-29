AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

All major US banks pass Fed’s annual stress test

AFP Published 29 Jun, 2023 10:15am

WASHINGTON: All major banks in the United States have passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, designed to assess how well they would fare in a major financial crisis, the central bank said Wednesday.

The Fed found all 23 banks tested “are well positioned to weather a severe recession and continue to lend to households and businesses even during a severe recession,” according to a report it published.

The latest test results follow widespread banking turbulence in the United States and Europe earlier this year, sparked by the rapid collapse of Californian regional lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely

SVB experienced a bank run by depositors concerned by the impact of rapidly rising interest rates.

“Today’s results confirm that the banking system remains strong and resilient,” Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said in a statement.

But he added: “We should remain humble about how risks can arise and continue our work to ensure that banks are resilient to a range of economic scenarios, market shocks, and other stresses.”

Small local banks and mid-sized regional banks were exempted from these tests.

This year’s stress test assumed the banks would be contending with a severe global recession, significant declines in commercial real estate and house prices, a substantial increase in office vacancies and a sharp jump in the unemployment rate to a peak of 10 percent.

Under this scenario, the Fed found that the banks’ aggregate equity-to-capital ratio – which provides a cushion against losses – would decline by 2.3 percentage points to 10.1 percent.

However, all 23 banks were found to remain above their minimum capital requirements during the hypothetical recession, despite experiencing total projected losses of more than half a trillion dollars.

In a statement, American Bankers Association President Rob Nichols said the test results showed American banks remained strong.

They also indicated that the institutions had “built up significant capital reserves that will allow them to continue lending and supporting our economy even under the most severe economic conditions,” he added.

US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

All major US banks pass Fed’s annual stress test

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

Eid-ul-Azha today

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

‘Appointment of ineligible person’: LHC issues notices to PM, others

Senate chief’s perks: Sanjrani defends controversial bill

Read more stories