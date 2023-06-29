US crude, gasoline inventories likely fell last week

NEW YORK: U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were seen declining last week, while distillate inventories likely rose, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 1.8 million barrels in the week to June 23.

Crude inventories fell by 3.8 million barrels to 463.3 million barrels in the week to June 16, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 300,000-barrel rise.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.