Punjab: ‘Eid contingency plan’ finalized

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department has finalized Eid contingency plan, to provide uninterrupted medical cover to the general patients in the public sector hospitals during Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

Pursuant to the directions of the Punjab health minister, the vice-chancellors of medical universities, principals of autonomous medical institutions, medical superintendents of all the teaching hospitals and CEOs (Health) of the districts have been asked to ensure duty roster of doctors, nurses and other staff in hospitals, to perform duties during Eid holidays. They have also been directed to provide efficient medical cover, including standby arrangements for medical, surgical and special care during any emergency situation in the holidays.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal said that duties to AMS, DMSs, doctors, nurses and other staff of Sir Ganga Ram hospital have been assigned, to ensure provision of medical facilities to patients during Eid holidays.

On the other hand, the Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD), Dr. Rizwan Naseer finalized the arrangements to ensure prompt response to emergencies in Punjab during Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

He directed the district emergency officers (DEOs) to ensure foolproof arrangements to ensure the provision of timely emergency ambulance, rescue, and fire services without any discrimination across Punjab. He also directed all DEOs that close coordination must be maintained with districts/tehsils headquarters hospitals for better management of victims of emergencies in case of any untoward situation.

As per information, around 15,000 rescuers will be deployed during Eid to provide timely and professional care in case of emergency in the province. All these rescuers will be deputed in three shifts at 1304 key points established across Punjab. Out of them, 652 Key points of Motorbike Rescue Service, 492 emergency ambulances, 125 Fire vehicles, and 35 rescue vehicles would be established in all districts of Punjab. Likewise, 431 specialized rescue teams would also be deputed at major Eid prayer venues to provide optimum emergency cover to the citizen across Punjab.

Secretary ESD Dr. Rizwan Naseer advised the people to avoid overeating to save themselves from choking, food poisoning and gastroenteritis emergencies.

He also requested the citizens to be very careful while going to water recreational sites in hot weather. He appealed to young motorbike riders to abstain from performing dangerous stunts like wheeling.

He also urged citizens to avoid contact with electric poles, wet wires, switches, and doorbells, emphasizing the importance of safety especially in this current pre monsoon spell.

