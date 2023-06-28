Pre-arrest bail of PTI leaders extended till July 07

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended interim pre-arrest bail of PTI chairman Imran Khan, vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former secretary general PTI Asad Umar till July 07 in the cases relating to the May 9 riots.

All the PTI leaders appeared before the court on expiry of their pre-arrest bail.

The court extended the bail of Imran Khan in cases of Jinnah House attack, violence outside Zaman Park, attack on Askari Tower, Gulberg and Shadman police station attack.

The court also extended the bail of Asad Umar in case of Askari Tower attack and directed him to join the police investigation.

