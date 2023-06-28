AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ogra holds public hearing on LNG virtual pipeline project

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) under the requirements of LNG Rules, 2007, held a public hearing in Karachi to discuss the grant of a construction license for Pakistan's pioneering LNG Virtual Pipeline project.

LNG Easy (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of LNG Easy Pte Limited Singapore, had previously obtained a Provisional License from Ogra.

Subsequently, they submitted an application for a construction license for their virtual pipeline project, which necessitated the public hearing in accordance with the LNG Rules 2007.

The purpose of the hearing was to provide a platform for stakeholders to voice their opinions, concerns, and suggestions regarding the proposed project. Ogra aimed to ensure transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process.

LNG virtual pipelines are an alternative to physical pipelines, transporting gas as liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the intended destination through various modes such as sea, road, rail, or a combination thereof. At the customer's location, ambient air vaporizers are employed to convert the LNG back into a gaseous state. Following measurement, natural gas is delivered to customers through in-house pipelines for utilization. Additionally, LNG storage tanks of different capacities can be installed at customer sites.

LNG Virtual Pipeline projects represent a significant milestone in Pakistan's energy landscape, offering an innovative and flexible solution for the transportation and distribution of Liquefied Natural Gas. These projects will extend the benefits of natural gas to regions lacking traditional pipeline infrastructure, fostering economic development and enhancing energy security nationwide.

During the hearing, the discussion encompassed various aspects of the project, including safety, management, standards, and business considerations across the entire supply chain. In addition to the general public, representatives from key NOC issuing agencies such as the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Highway Authority (NHA), Ministry of Defence (MoD), Department of Energy (DoE), and National Logistics Cell (NLC) were present and shared their valuable insights on the project.

Masroor Khan, chairman Ogra concluded the hearing by expressing gratitude to the participants. He emphasized that LNG Virtual Pipeline projects would play a pivotal role in meeting Pakistan's energy needs. Although their contribution to the overall energy mix might be relatively small, their significance lies in providing natural gas availability to areas currently unconnected to the national pipeline grid, ensuring a continuous supply.

Furthermore, the chairman underscored the importance of implementing these projects in accordance with the best international standards of safety and materials, with all relevant agencies committed to fulfilling their respective roles in ensuring compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LNG OGRA pipeline project

Comments

1000 characters

Ogra holds public hearing on LNG virtual pipeline project

IMF says govt has taken ‘decisive’ steps

FBR collects record Rs7trn till 26th: Dar

PL: Hike may not be levied in one go

Millions of faithful perform Hajj

Oil import on foreign supplier’s account: OCAC requests govt to convene meeting of stakeholders

Infrastructure, water: Ecnec approves projects worth over Rs280.53bn

Foreign supplier’s account thru customs bonded storage facilities: Import policy guidelines approved by ECC

‘Customs budget notifications’ issued by FBR

‘Tax on Deemed Income basis’ on immovable properties: Exemption only for persons appearing on Active Taxpayers’ List

Sindh govt to determine its own power tariffs: minister

Read more stories