Minister inaugurates LWMC’s control room

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Amir Mir and Punjab Housing Minister Syed Azfar Ali on Tuesday inaugurated Lahore Waste Management Company’s operational control room for live monitoring of cleanliness operations in the provincial capital.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din were also present in the inauguration ceremony which was followed by a press briefing.

While addressing the media, the ministers and senior officers disseminated the Punjab government’s plan for Eid-ul-Azha 2023 cleanliness plan. They said in order to ensure proper disposal of waste and keep the city clean, 1.2 million bio-degradable bags would be distributed among the citizens. “As per the plan, the LWMC has made special arrangements for solid waste management during the festive days of Eid with an aim to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements. All the LWMC staff would remain on board during the Eid days to provide efficient cleaning services to the citizens of Lahore,” he added.

They pointed out that the standard cleanliness activities would mainly focus on prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of Eid. “The district administration, WASA and the Company would ensure the utilization of all its resources to facilitate the citizens. All officers, DC and ACs would remain active in the field for smooth Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation. Public complaints would be addressed through the control room and resolved on priority,” they added.

