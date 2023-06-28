Cracking the code: Pakistan’s tech frontier needs more women pioneers

In the bustling tech hub of Karachi to the innovation centers in Lahore, the story of Pakistan’s technological progress has been nothing short of remarkable.

Yet, a critical narrative remains largely untold: the gender gap that pervades this rising tech landscape.

If you’re a woman in Pakistan, chances are you’re less likely to have access to tech or be involved in its creation. In an era where technology is the backbone of economic growth, this disparity is not just a social issue but an economic one, too.

Pakistan’s technology sector has experienced explosive growth in the past decade, attracting global investors and fostering promising startups. The gender gap, however, persists. Women make up just 14% of the IT workforce, according to the Pakistan Software Houses Association. The question begs, why?

One reason is societal norms that often discourage women from pursuing careers in tech. A study by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics found that parents are less likely to invest in their daughters’ digital literacy compared to their sons. In a society where women are still expected to prioritise domestic roles, the path to a tech career can be strewn with obstacles.

An undeniable reality

Data from around the globe paints a telling picture. Globally, as of 2023, women make up only 26.7% of the tech workforce. A closer look at the sector reveals that only one in four roles in the GAFAM group (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft) goes to women. In addition, according to a 2019 Silicon Valley Bank report, only 40% of tech startups have one or more women on their boards of directors.

These numbers are alarming but not surprising. The tech industry has long been dominated by a ‘bro culture’, with 71% of women reporting that they have worked in a tech company with a strong male bias. This kind of environment can often leave women feeling excluded, unsafe, and uncomfortable.

But what about Pakistan? We need to ask tough questions. What are our numbers? How many women in Pakistan are part of the tech workforce? How many are in leadership roles? How many are pursuing degrees in tech-related fields? Anecdotally, we know that the numbers are not promising, but it’s time we had concrete data to inform our strategies and policies.

Initiatives and strategies for change

Despite the dearth of data, we can’t ignore the elephant in the room. The gender gap in tech in Pakistan is real and needs immediate attention. A concerted effort is required from all stakeholders. Initiatives aimed at promoting digital literacy among girls, providing skill development opportunities and fostering a conducive work environment can go a long way in encouraging female participation.

To create a more equitable tech industry, we need to break down the stereotypes associated with women and technology. This starts with education. Introducing coding and digital literacy in the school curriculum from an early age can empower girls to see themselves as future tech leaders.

Moreover, companies need to take proactive steps to create inclusive work environments. This can range from offering flexible work hours, providing child care facilities, or conducting unconscious bias training to tackle gender bias head-on.

A significant area of concern is the venture capital funding gap. More than half of the women feel there is minimal VC funding in female-owned startups; as of 2020 only 2.3% of these companies received financing, Crunchbase figures show. Addressing this funding gap is crucial to support women entrepreneurs and foster innovation in the tech sector.

Pakistan’s tech industry is a burgeoning field with immense potential. But to fully realize this potential, we need all hands on deck. We need to ensure that our daughters have the same access to digital tools and opportunities as our sons. We need to foster a culture where women aren’t just consumers of technology, but creators, leaders, and innovators.

Inspiring figures and initiatives

However, the winds of change are blowing. Women in Pakistan are breaking the stereotypes, making their mark in the tech industry. Take for example Arfa Karim, who became the world’s youngest Microsoft Certified Professional at just nine years old. Sadly, Arfa is no longer with us, but her legacy continues to inspire young girls.

Innovative initiatives are also making a difference. WomenInTechPK, a community dedicated to empowering women in technology, provides networking opportunities, mentorship, and resources for women to excel in their tech careers. Then there is CodeGirls, a Karachi-based coding boot camp for girls and women that not only teaches technical skills but also provides career counseling and job placement services.

Government and private sector partnerships can also help bridge the gap. The Punjab Information Technology Board’s TechHub connects aspiring female tech entrepreneurs with resources and mentoring, while telecommunication companies like Telenor have launched digital literacy programs targeting rural women, where the gender gap is most pronounced.

In a significant move, UNDP Pakistan has joined hands with CIRCLE since 2019 to support the annual She-Loves-Tech competition in Pakistan. It aims to identify and accelerate the best tech entrepreneurs by offering an ecosystem of support through funding and a global community network. Over the last three years, this initiative has aided more than 130 women-led tech startups, illustrating the power of targeted support to encourage female tech entrepreneurship.

Future prospects

But these are just beginnings. As we chart the path forward, let us remember that diversity is not just about fairness; it’s about fostering creativity, innovation, and progress. By empowering women in tech, we stand to gain not just in terms of gender equality, but in the richness of ideas and the potential for growth in this exciting industry.

Ultimately, we need to have more conversations about gender inequality, involving both men and women. The tech industry in Pakistan is not an island; it reflects our societal norms and biases. Until we address these fundamental issues, achieving gender equality in tech will remain a distant dream.

